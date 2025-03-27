Sandy Alcantara News: No decision on Opening Day

Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's game against the Pirates. He allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings.

Alcantara was in total control through the first four innings of Opening Day, including the third frame when he followed up a walk to Endy Rodriguez with three consecutive strikeouts. Alcantara started the fifth inning strong with two straight punchouts, but he allowed the next three hitters on base before giving up a two-run single to Bryan Reynolds, which led to Alcantara being replaced by Lake Bachar. It was a disappointing finish into what was otherwise a strong outing by Alcantara, who recorded 16 swinging strikes and six ground balls while logging a 62.6 percent strike rate. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season next week and is in line to face Juan Soto and the Mets in Miami.