Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Outdueled in Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:51am

Alcantara (13-7) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 1-0 by the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out out.

The veteran right-hander didn't have his best stuff or best command, but Alcantara still put together his fourth straight quality start and MLB-leading 19th of the season on 103 pitches (67 strikes), only to have Chase Burns be just a little bit stingier opposite him. Alcantara was also a little unlucky -- he saw his scoreless streak end at 25.2 innings when Eugenio Suarez dumped a ball into left field that Heriberto Hernandez badly misplayed, allowing Tyler Stephenson to lumber home from first base as the ball rolled to the warning track on what was officially ruled a double. Alcantara has become a throwback workhorse of late, lasting at least seven innings in six of eight starts since the beginning of July while compiling a 1.80 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 46:14 K:BB through 55 frames. He'll look to get more offensive support in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
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