Sandy Alcantara News: Paternity stint awaits
Alcantara won't start Monday against the Mets following Sunday's postponement since he's set to be placed on the paternity list, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
The right-hander appeared set to start Monday in Queens after Sunday's matchup with Atlanta was postponed due to inclement weather, but he'll instead step away from the team for a few days to be with his growing family. Alcantara should be back with the Marlins to pitch Friday versus the Nationals at home.
