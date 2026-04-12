Sandy Alcantara News: Rocked for seven runs in first loss

Alcantara (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

On the heels of dominating the Rockies, White Sox and Reds in each of his first three starts, respectively, Alcantara floundered in perhaps his toughest test of the season so far. It was the eighth time in the right-hander's career that he was knocked around for double-digit hits, and he surrendered at least seven runs also for the eighth time in his career. Despite Sunday's hiccup, Alcantara still boasts a 2.67 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB through 30.1 innings ahead of his next start versus the Brewers.