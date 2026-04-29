Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Sharp against Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Alcantara did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

While he didn't come away with the win, Alcantara did deliver a second straight quality start en route to an eventual 3-2 Miami victory. Alcantara has delivered quality starts in five of his seven outings this season. His ERA sits at 3.04 with a 1.16 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 47.1 innings. Alcantara is currently lined up to face the Orioles at home his next time out.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
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