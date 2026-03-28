Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Sharp in win over Rockies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Alcantara (1-0) allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks over seven innings in Friday's 2-1 win over Colorado. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander didn't give up an extra-base hit in an impressive effort to begin the season, firing 49 of 73 pitches for strikes. Alcantara struggled early last season in his return from Tommy John surgery, but he seemed to turn a corner in August, posting a 2.68 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB over his final eight starts and 53.2 innings in 2025. He seems to have carried that form into 2026, and his next outing lines up to be a clash with the White Sox at home next week.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
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