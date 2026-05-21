Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Shelled for six runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Alcantara (3-3) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.

The Atlanta bats peppered Alcantara with runs Thursday, as the hurler tossed just two scoreless innings on the evening. Although the right-hander has been a workhorse for the Marlins this year, working at least six innings in nine of his 11 starts, he's now already up three outings with at least six runs allowed. Alcantara will be seeking some consistency his next time out in Toronto, where he'll bring a 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB across 69.2 frames.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandy Alcantara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandy Alcantara See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
30 days ago