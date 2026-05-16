Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Six Ks in six strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Alcantara didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rays, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

A throwing error by Xavier Edwards helped allow an unearned run to come across in the third inning, but it was smooth sailing for Alcantara on Saturday otherwise. The 30-year-old right-hander has been prone to the occasional hiccup, giving up seven runs in a pair of starts, but he's yielded two runs or fewer while working at least five frames in seven of his 10 outings in 2026. Alcantara will carry a solid 3.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB across 63.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus Atlanta.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
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