Sandy Alcantara News: Skipper says no innings limit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Sunday on the Marlins Radio Network that "no innings limit is set" on Alcantara.

The skipper backed up comments from Alcantara himself, who said Saturday that the team hasn't informed him of any innings restrictions to begin 2025, which contradicts a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. The right-hander missed all of last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he had a relatively normal offseason and is poised to start Opening Day for the Marlins.

