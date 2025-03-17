Sandy Leon News: Cut from big-league camp

Atlanta reassigned Leon to minor-league camp Monday.

Leon's dismissal leaves Atlanta with just two healthy backstops in big-league camp: Drake Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp. Barring an addition from outside the organization, the two will begin the season as Atlanta's catching tandem until Sean Murphy (rib) is ready to make his 2025 debut. Leon is likely to open the campaign as organizational catching depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.