Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sandy Leon headshot

Sandy Leon News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Atlanta reassigned Leon to minor-league camp Monday.

Leon's dismissal leaves Atlanta with just two healthy backstops in big-league camp: Drake Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp. Barring an addition from outside the organization, the two will begin the season as Atlanta's catching tandem until Sean Murphy (rib) is ready to make his 2025 debut. Leon is likely to open the campaign as organizational catching depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Sandy Leon
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now