Sandy Leon News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Leon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he'll be on the bench Wednesday, Leon has seen the bulk of the work behind the plate since Drake Baldwin (oblique) joined Sean Murphy (finger) on the injured list May 19. Over Atlanta's ensuing eight games, Leon has made five starts to Chadwick Tromp's three. Even if that trend persists, Leon -- a career .206 hitter in parts of 14 big-league seasons -- shouldn't be considered a viable fantasy option.