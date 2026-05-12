Sandy Leon News: Lands with Atlanta
Atlanta signed Leon to a major-league contract Tuesday.
The veteran backstop signed with Atlanta as a non-roster invitee in February but failed to make the Opening Day roster and was released in April to pursue an opportunity in the Mexican League. Leon is back on a big-league deal this time since Sean Murphy (finger) was placed on the injured list. Leon should serve as the backup to Drake Baldwin while Murphy is sidelined.
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