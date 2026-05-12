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Sandy Leon News: Lands with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 10:34am

Atlanta signed Leon to a major-league contract Tuesday.

The veteran backstop signed with Atlanta as a non-roster invitee in February but failed to make the Opening Day roster and was released in April to pursue an opportunity in the Mexican League. Leon is back on a big-league deal this time since Sean Murphy (finger) was placed on the injured list. Leon should serve as the backup to Drake Baldwin while Murphy is sidelined.

Sandy Leon
Atlanta Braves
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