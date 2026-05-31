Sandy Leon News: On bench Sunday
Leon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
After starting in Saturday's 5-2 win and going 0-for-2 with a strikeout, Leon will hit the bench for the series finale while he and Chadwick Tromp have settled into a pattern of alternating turns behind the plate. Both backstops are valued mainly for their defensive abilities and are unlikely to offer much fantasy utility while they continue to work in a timeshare.
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