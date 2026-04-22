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Sandy Leon News: Pursuing work in Mexico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 9:27am

Leon is working toward securing his release from Atlanta in order to sign with Mexican League club Sarapelos de Saltillo, baseball journalist Georgeny Perez reports.

Leon saw action in five games at the big-league level with Atlanta in 2025, but even with Sean Murphy (hip) beginning the current season on the injured list, the 37-year-old journeyman backstop was unable to beat out Jonah Heim for the No. 2 catcher spot on the Opening Day roster. After being reassigned to minor-league camp, Leon reported to Triple-A Gwinnett, with whom he's slashed .118/.268/.118 over 41 plate appearances. Expect Leon and Atlanta to finalize a formal agreement to part ways in the coming days.

Sandy Leon
 Free Agent
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