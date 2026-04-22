Sandy Leon News: Pursuing work in Mexico
Leon is working toward securing his release from Atlanta in order to sign with Mexican League club Sarapelos de Saltillo, baseball journalist Georgeny Perez reports.
Leon saw action in five games at the big-league level with Atlanta in 2025, but even with Sean Murphy (hip) beginning the current season on the injured list, the 37-year-old journeyman backstop was unable to beat out Jonah Heim for the No. 2 catcher spot on the Opening Day roster. After being reassigned to minor-league camp, Leon reported to Triple-A Gwinnett, with whom he's slashed .118/.268/.118 over 41 plate appearances. Expect Leon and Atlanta to finalize a formal agreement to part ways in the coming days.
Sandy Leon
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandy Leon See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week269 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Lineup Lowdown: American LeagueJune 6, 2023
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 14, 2022
-
Rounding Third
American League Trade Deadline ReactionsAugust 3, 2022
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJuly 3, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandy Leon See More