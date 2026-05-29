Santiago Espinal News: Back with Dodgers
The Dodgers signed Espinal to a contract Friday, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Espinal was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday after clearing waivers, but he's back with the big club largely due to Enrique Hernandez going on the injured list due to a significant left oblique injury. With Hernandez sidelined and Hyeseong Kim optioned to Triple-A, Espinal could see some work at second and third base in a depth role behind Max Muncy and Alex Freeland.
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