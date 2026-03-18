Santiago Espinal headshot

Santiago Espinal News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 3:05pm

The Dodgers selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Espinal signed a minor-league contract with Los Angeles in mid-February, and after dominating in spring training to the tune of a .389/.432/.639 slash line to go with two homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored through 15 contests, he's now officially claimed a spot on the team's Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old's clearest path to playing time early in the year will be in a short-side platoon role at second base, as Tommy Edman is expected to miss the first month of the regular season while recovering from ankle surgery. Once Edman returns, Espinal will likely be relegated to a bench role while Edman and Hyeseong Kim split reps at the keystone.

Santiago Espinal
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Espinal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Espinal See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
179 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as September Nears
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as September Nears
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
204 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash for the Dog Days of Summer
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash for the Dog Days of Summer
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
210 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
211 days ago