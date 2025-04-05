Santiago Espinal News: Fills in at second base
Espinal started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.
Espinal filled in for an injured Matt McLain (hamstring), who was available as a pinch hitter and did so Friday. That McLain entered the game suggests he might be ready to go Saturday. Espinal has appeared in six games while playing second base, third base, left field and right field.
