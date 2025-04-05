Fantasy Baseball
Santiago Espinal headshot

Santiago Espinal News: Fills in at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Espinal started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Espinal filled in for an injured Matt McLain (hamstring), who was available as a pinch hitter and did so Friday. That McLain entered the game suggests he might be ready to go Saturday. Espinal has appeared in six games while playing second base, third base, left field and right field.

Santiago Espinal
Cincinnati Reds
