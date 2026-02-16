Santiago Espinal headshot

Santiago Espinal News: Grabs MiLB deal from Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

The Dodgers signed Espinal to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

He will likely begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but Espinal provides the Dodgers with some experienced infield depth while Tommy Edman (ankle) and Enrique Hernandez (elbow) are shelved. The 31-year-old slashed only .243/.292/.282 with zero home runs over 114 regular-season contests in 2025 with the Reds.

Santiago Espinal
Los Angeles Dodgers
