Santiago Espinal News: Inks MiLB deal with Arizona

The Diamondbacks signed Espinal to a minor-league contract Thursday.

Espinal has been assigned to Triple-A Reno. The veteran infielder was released by the Rangers last month after he failed to earn a promotion to the big leagues following nearly four weeks with Texas' Triple-A affiliate. Espinal is joining his third organization of the 2026 season. He previously appeared in 36 games for the Dodgers, slashing .268/.276/.375 with four extra-base hits, seven RBI, five runs scored and a 1:8 BB:K across 60 trips to the plate.