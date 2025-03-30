Santiago Espinal News: Makes season debut

Espinal started at third base and went 2-for-3 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Espinal, who entered the starting lineup for the first time, filled in at third base while Jeimer Candelario handled DH duties for Spencer Steer, who was given a rest day. The hot corner should be an unsettled mix that plays itself out over the first month of the season. In addition to Espinal and Candelario, Gavin Lux and Steer could see time there. At this point, Lux is covering left field for the injured Austin Hays (calf) and Steer is dealing with a shoulder that's limited him to the DH and could prompt more rest days than normal.