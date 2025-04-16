Santiago Espinal News: On bench in second straight

Espinal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After making four consecutive starts in the infield -- including three in a row at second base -- Espinal shifted to the bench for Tuesday's 8-4 win with Matt McLain (hamstring) manning the keystone in his return from the injured list. McLain should handle everyday duties at second base moving forward, leaving Espinal to fill a utility role that may afford him only a handful of starts per week.