Santiago Espinal headshot

Santiago Espinal News: On bench in second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Espinal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After making four consecutive starts in the infield -- including three in a row at second base -- Espinal shifted to the bench for Tuesday's 8-4 win with Matt McLain (hamstring) manning the keystone in his return from the injured list. McLain should handle everyday duties at second base moving forward, leaving Espinal to fill a utility role that may afford him only a handful of starts per week.

Santiago Espinal
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
