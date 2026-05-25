Santiago Espinal headshot

Santiago Espinal News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

The Dodgers designated Espinal for assignment Monday.

With Enrique Hernandez (elbow) coming off the 60-day injured list, the Dodgers needed to clear space on their 26-man and 40-man rosters. Espinal is the casualty after hitting only .220/.238/.366 over 44 plate appearances. He is likely to clear waivers and become a free agent.

Santiago Espinal
Los Angeles Dodgers
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