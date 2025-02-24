Santiago Espinal News: Two spring games, two XBH

Espinal started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Giants.

Espinal has appeared in two Cactus League games -- both at shortstop -- and made an impact in both. Prior to Sunday's triple, he homered in a split-squad game against the Brewers on Saturday. The 30-year-old utility infielder/outfielder was useful to the Reds in 2024, establishing career highs in home runs (nine) and steals (11), as the team dealt with injuries throughout the roster. Cincinnati re-signed him during the offseason, presumably with the intent of having him fill a similar role in 2025.