Sauryn Lao News: Gets first call to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

The Mariners called up Lao from Triple-A Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Lao has started all three games in which he has pitched in the minors this season, but he's tossed only three frames in each of those appearances and is likely to work in the bullpen while up with Seattle. The right-hander has been effective with Tacoma, posting a 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB over nine innings. To make room for Lao on the 40-man roster, the Mariners are designating Casey Lawrence for assignment, per Tim Booth of the Seattle Times.

