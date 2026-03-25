Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Lands on injured list
The Tigers placed Gipson-Long (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 22.
The right-hander sustained the injury during the offseason and was working through his rehab program during spring training. Gipson-Long was throwing bullpen sessions late in camp and will likely need a rehab assignment before being cleared for his season debut with Detroit.
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