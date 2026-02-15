Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Limited to playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

The Tigers announced Sunday that Gipson-Long (oblique) has been playing catch daily since reporting to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While Gipson-Long hasn't been shut down from activity entirely as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, he still has multiple checkpoints to hit in the recovery process before making his Grapefruit League debut. Assuming the Tigers plan to have Gipson-Long get stretched out for starting duty, he appears likely to either open the season on the 15-day injured list or in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
148 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
157 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
161 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
162 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
166 days ago