Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Nursing injury at Triple-A

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Gipson-Long was scratched ahead of his scheduled start Friday with Triple-A Toledo due to undisclosed discomfort, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch didn't provide many specifics on the nature of the issue beyond noting that Gipson-Long is "not 100 percent" and will be shut down. Toledo has yet to place Gipson-Long on its 7-day injured list, though that transaction could be made in the coming days. The timing of the injury is unfortunate for Gipson-Long, who may have been in the mix for a call-up to Detroit after Casey Mize (adductor) recently joined rotation mate Justin Verlander (hip) on the IL. Gipson-Long had submitted a 4.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 16.2 innings through his four starts at Toledo this season.