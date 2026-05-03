Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Nursing injury at Triple-A
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Gipson-Long was scratched ahead of his scheduled start Friday with Triple-A Toledo due to undisclosed discomfort, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hinch didn't provide many specifics on the nature of the issue beyond noting that Gipson-Long is "not 100 percent" and will be shut down. Toledo has yet to place Gipson-Long on its 7-day injured list, though that transaction could be made in the coming days. The timing of the injury is unfortunate for Gipson-Long, who may have been in the mix for a call-up to Detroit after Casey Mize (adductor) recently joined rotation mate Justin Verlander (hip) on the IL. Gipson-Long had submitted a 4.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 16.2 innings through his four starts at Toledo this season.
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