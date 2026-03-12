Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Throws bullpen session

Gipson-Long (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and appears to be on track for the start of the regular season, MLB.com reports.

Gipson-Long strained his left oblique early in spring training but has been throwing over the past few weeks as he attempts to get back to full health. It looks like the righty should be good in time for Opening Day, though it remains to be seen what his role might be. The Tigers added depth to their rotation in the form of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, so Gipson-Long would likely need to settle for a bullpen spot if he makes the MLB roster.