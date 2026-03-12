Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 6:29pm

Gipson-Long (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and appears to be on track for the start of the regular season, MLB.com reports.

Gipson-Long strained his left oblique early in spring training but has been throwing over the past few weeks as he attempts to get back to full health. It looks like the righty should be good in time for Opening Day, though it remains to be seen what his role might be. The Tigers added depth to their rotation in the form of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, so Gipson-Long would likely need to settle for a bullpen spot if he makes the MLB roster.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
21 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
182 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
186 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
187 days ago