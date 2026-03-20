Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: To throw bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Gipson-Long (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long looks to still be on track for an Opening Day return, which is encouraging after the 28-year-old sustained an oblique strain early in spring training. Considering the Tigers bolstered their starting rotation this offseason, Gipson-Long likely would be in a bullpen role if he makes the MLB roster.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
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