Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: To throw bullpen Saturday

Gipson-Long (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long looks to still be on track for an Opening Day return, which is encouraging after the 28-year-old sustained an oblique strain early in spring training. Considering the Tigers bolstered their starting rotation this offseason, Gipson-Long likely would be in a bullpen role if he makes the MLB roster.