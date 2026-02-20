Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Will throw bullpen Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Gipson-Long (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gipson-Long has been dealing with a strained left oblique early in spring training but is making progress in his recovery. The right-hander appeared in eight games for Detroit last regular season, making three starts. He figures to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Toledo.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Yesterday
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
153 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
162 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
166 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
167 days ago