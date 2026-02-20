Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Will throw bullpen Friday
Gipson-Long (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Gipson-Long has been dealing with a strained left oblique early in spring training but is making progress in his recovery. The right-hander appeared in eight games for Detroit last regular season, making three starts. He figures to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Toledo.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP MoversYesterday
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer153 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 11162 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups166 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sawyer Gipson-Long See More