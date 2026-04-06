Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long News: Activated and optioned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Tigers activated Gipson-Long (oblique) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Gipson-Long had made one rehab appearance with Single-A Lakeland, and the Tigers will keep him in the minors rather than return him to the active big-league roster. The righty made three starts and five relief appearances for Detroit in 2025, collecting a 7.18 ERA and 26:6 K:BB over 31.1 innings. Gipson-Long will join the rotation at Toledo.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
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