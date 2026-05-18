Sawyer Gipson-Long News: Moves past injury scarce
Gipson-Long (undisclosed) has given up six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings across his last two starts with Triple-A Toledo.
After Gipson-Long experiencing unspecified discomfort, Toledo scratched the right-hander from a scheduled start May 1, but he didn't require a trip to the injured list and slotted back into the rotation a week later. Gipson-Long has labored over his subsequent two starts, however, and now holds a 6.14 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 22 innings at Triple-A for the season. Even while injuries are testing Detroit's rotation depth, Gipson-Long may not be viewed as a solution for the big club while he's struggled for Toledo.
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