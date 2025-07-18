Menu
Scott Alexander headshot

Scott Alexander News: Hits open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

The Giants outrighted Alexander off the major-league roster Friday, and he elected free agency after clearing waivers.

The left-hander joined San Francisco on a minor-league deal in mid-June and was added to the big-league roster July 5, and he gave up an earned run on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings with the Giants. Alexander is now back on the open market but will likely have to settle for another minor-league contract.

Scott Alexander
 Free Agent
