Scott Barlow News: Blows save in 10th Saturday

Barlow was charged with his first blown save of the season Saturday, giving up an unearned run on a hit and a walk in the 10th inning of an 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

After Elvis Alvarado, Hogan Harris and Michael Kelly made a hash of things in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to let the game get to extras, the A's grabbed a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th and handed the ball to Barlow. He wasn't able to get to the job done, and he very nearly took the loss when Addison Barger's deep drive to right field fell a foot or two shy of being a walk-off homer rather than a game-tying sacrifice fly. The A's closer situation remains muddy, but Barlow at least has a 0.00 ERA through his first two appearances and 2.2 innings.