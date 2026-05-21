Scott Barlow News: Earns first win

Barlow (1-0) earned the win in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels. He allowed no hits or walks with a hit-by-pitch while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Barlow was called upon in the ninth inning to keep the contest tied and send it to extra innings, a task he accomplished after working around a leadoff hit-by-pitch to Vaughn Grissom. Courtesy of an RBI single from Tyler Soderstrom and a scoreless 10th frame from Hogan Harris, Barlow was credited with his first win of the campaign. He hasn't factored much into the save equation after blowing his lone opportunity March 28, but the right-hander has still pitched to a 3.09 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 23.1 innings. Walks have been an issue for the veteran over the past couple of seasons and flared up early in the campaign, though he has posted a 9:1 K:BB across nine innings in May.