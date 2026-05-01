Scott Barlow News: Logs another scoreless outing
Barlow allowed no hits and a walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning in Thursday's win against the Royals.
Barlow recorded the final out of the sixth inning and picked up two outs in the seventh before being lifted for Brady Basso to secure a lefty-lefty matchup with Carter Jensen. Barlow didn't record a strikeout but handled his assignment and earned his sixth hold, as the Athletics bullpen combined for six innings of one-run ball in the victory. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run across his past five appearances and has given up an earned run in just two of his 14 outings in 2026. Overall, the 33-year-old owns a 3.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 12:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings.
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