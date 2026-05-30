Scott Barlow News: Mops up for save

Barlow allowed three walks but didn't allow a hit or record a strikeout in one-third of an inning, earning the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. He was not charged with a run.

The Athletics' bullpen was taxed heavily when Luis Severino (shoulder) exited Friday's game early. That led to some bullpen management, but the plan faltered when Jack Perkins -- who hadn't pitched since Monday -- made a mess of the ninth inning in a non-save situation. Barlow was brought in and threw just nine of 23 pitches for strikes, but he was able to get the final out after allowing all three inherited runners to score. Barlow has earned two saves over his last three appearances, though he doesn't look to be the first-choice option for saves in the Athletics' closer committee. He has a 3.08 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 26.1 innings, and he's added eight holds. Both Barlow and Hogan Harris have pitched consecutive days, so any potential save chance Sunday would likely fall to Mark Leiter or Joel Kuhnel. It remains difficult to target any one reliever for saves on a team that has five pitchers between two and four saves on the year.