Scott Barlow headshot

Scott Barlow News: Pummeled for four runs Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:27pm

Barlow allowed four runs on two hits and two walks without recording an out in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.

With the Athletics leading 9-5 headed into the eighth inning, Barlow was brought on to protect the lead but allowed a solo homer to Jake Meyers, walked Joey Loperfido and Nick Allen and served up an RBI double to Jose Altuve before Barlow was yanked in favor of Mark Leiter. Leiter wasn't all that much better, walking Yordan Alvarez before allowing a two-run single to Cam Smith two batters later. Leiter was charged with the blown save, but most of the damage was charged to Barlow. Thought to be in the mix for saves with the Athletics, Barlow has an ugly 9.82 ERA and 1:3 K:BB through his first 3.2 innings this season.

Scott Barlow
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Barlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Barlow See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
31 days ago