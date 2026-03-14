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Scott Barlow News: Should be in closer mix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Barlow could begin the season as an option in the Athletics' closer committee, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

The veteran right-hander joined the A's on a one-year, $2 million contract in February after posting a 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 75:45 K:BB over 68.1 innings for the Reds during the 2025 regular season. Barlow recorded one save and 16 holds, but he tallied 53 saves from 2021-23 and is an experienced high-leverage option for manager Mark Kotsay. The skipper shifted to a heavy committee approach last season after closer Mason Miller departed at the trade deadline, so the fantasy upside could be limited in this closing situation unless Kotsay's approach changes.

Scott Barlow
Sacramento Athletics
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