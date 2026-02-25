Scott Barlow News: Surrenders two runs in spring debut

Barlow allowed two runs on three hits and no walks across one inning in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Brewers. He did not record a strikeout.

Barlow entered in the fifth inning to make his Athletics debut after signing a one-year deal with the club Feb. 6 and allowed some hard contact, including a pair of two-out doubles by Tyler Black and David Hamilton that each drove in a run. The veteran right-hander is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a 4.21 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 9.9 K/9 and a career-worst 5.9 BB/9 across 68.1 innings with the Reds. His 59 career saves will keep him in the mix for closing duties, though middling results in recent seasons offer little security as Barlow competes with fellow veteran Mark Leiter and younger options Justin Sterner, Elvis Alvarado and several other arms.