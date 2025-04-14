Fantasy Baseball
Scott Blewett headshot

Scott Blewett News: Claimed by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 11:46am

The Orioles claimed Blewett off waivers from the Twins on Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Blewett has not yet reported to the Orioles, but he will have to join the major-league roster because he's out of minor-league options. When Blewett does report, Baltimore will need to make a corresponding 26-man roster move. The 29-year-old has permitted one earned run with a 5:0 K:BB over 4.2 innings at the big-league level this season.

