Scott Blewett News: Dealt to Atlanta

The Orioles traded Blewett to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations Sunday.

Blewett was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Saturday and he'll now look to carve out a role with Atlanta. The right-hander has appeared in four games with the Twins and Orioles in 2025, giving up one run on nine hits and a walk while striking out 11 batters over nine innings. It's unclear if Blewett will immediately join Atlanta's major-league bullpen or if he'll report to Triple-A Gwinnett.