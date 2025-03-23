Fantasy Baseball
Scott Blewett headshot

Scott Blewett News: Denied Opening Day roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 8:09am

Blewett was told Saturday he won't make Minnesota's major league roster, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Blewett was attending camp as a non-roster invitee, so unless he's released or his minor-league deal contains an opt-out clause that allows him to enter free agency, he'll likely begin the season at Triple-A St. Paul and add bullpen depth. The 28-year-old made 12 appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen in 2024, logging a 1.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB in 20.1 innings.

Scott Blewett
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
