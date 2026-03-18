Scott Blewett headshot

Scott Blewett News: Denied spot on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Cardinals reassigned Blewett to minor-league camp Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blewett had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but he made a spirited run at a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen after submitting a 1.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB in six innings. With Blewett now officially out of the mix for a roster berth, Rule 5 pick Matt Pushard and offseason trade acquisition George Soriano should have better odds of breaking camp with the big club.

Scott Blewett
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Blewett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Blewett See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago