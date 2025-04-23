Scott Blewett News: Goes three innings

Blewett allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings Tuesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Blewett gave Atlanta two scoreless innings, but Lars Nootbaar took him deep for a two-run shot in the third after facing him for a second time. Three innings was the longest Blewett's pitched in five appearances this season, all of which have lasted more than an inning. He owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB.