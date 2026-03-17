Scott Effross Injury: Begins throwing program

Effross (oblique) started a throwing program this week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Effross was shut down from throwing earlier this month after being diagnosed with a strained left oblique. Once healthy, he's expected to open the season with Triple-A Toledo. The 32-year-old right-hander pitched in 11 regular-season games out of the Yankees' bullpen last season, logging an 8.44 ERA.