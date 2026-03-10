Scott Effross Injury: Nursing oblique strain

Effross is currently shut down with a left oblique strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Effross felt his oblique tighten after his last Grapefruit League appearance Saturday. It's unclear how long he might be shelved, but Effross was already facing long odds to make the team, given that the non-roster invitee has yielded four runs on six hits and five walks over 2.2 innings this spring.