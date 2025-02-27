Scott Effross Injury: Suffers Grade 2 hamstring strain
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Effross has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Effross suffered the moderate hamstring strain while delivering his one and only pitch during a Grapefruit League appearance earlier this week. The reliever has been given a platelet-rich plasma injection and is looking at an extended absence. Effross has made just 32 appearances over the last two seasons due to injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now