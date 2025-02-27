Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scott Effross headshot

Scott Effross Injury: Suffers Grade 2 hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 8:31am

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Effross has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Effross suffered the moderate hamstring strain while delivering his one and only pitch during a Grapefruit League appearance earlier this week. The reliever has been given a platelet-rich plasma injection and is looking at an extended absence. Effross has made just 32 appearances over the last two seasons due to injury.

Scott Effross
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now