Scott Effross

Scott Effross Injury: Suffers setback with hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 11:12am

Effross suffered a setback with his strained hamstring and remains in a holding pattern with his recovery, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Effross suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in his first appearance of the spring back on Feb. 25 and remains without an official timetable for his return. He's yet to advance to facing hitters. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched just 3.1 innings in the big leagues with the Yankees last season, registering a 5.40 ERA and 2:2 K:BB across three regular-season appearances.

Scott Effross
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
